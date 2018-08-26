Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ON Semiconductor (ON) Share Price

Headlines about ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ON Semiconductor earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.5195173760763 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ON opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.06.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.74.

In other news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $26,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,357 shares in the company, valued at $393,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

