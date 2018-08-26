Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Stock Price

News stories about Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corvus Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0311383367109 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. 32,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,675. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -2.14.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. equities analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

