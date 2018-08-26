Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MediciNova (MNOV) Stock Price

News headlines about MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MediciNova earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9858887933922 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MediciNova stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $10.54. 100,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,474. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

