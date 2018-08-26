Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Oppenheimer (OPY) Stock Price

News articles about Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oppenheimer earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4115593780596 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 69,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,527. The firm has a market cap of $440.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $34.15.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $242.56 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPY. TheStreet upgraded Oppenheimer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

