Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Vereit (VER) Share Price

News articles about Vereit (NYSE:VER) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vereit earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4642707005067 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of VER opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Vereit has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). Vereit had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on VER. ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Mizuho set a $8.00 target price on Vereit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

In other news, SVP Gavin Brandon sold 20,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $160,335.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.3 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

