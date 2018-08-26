Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CAI International (CAI) Share Price

Media stories about CAI International (NYSE:CAI) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CAI International earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 47.2865574669438 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

CAI opened at $25.53 on Friday. CAI International has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $492.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.38.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAI International news, insider Victor Garcia acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,138.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

