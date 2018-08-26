Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Stock Price

News stories about Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westport Fuel Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 48.1580212610707 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,856. The stock has a market cap of $378.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.05. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.