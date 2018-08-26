SoPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (SOP)

SoPay (CURRENCY:SOP) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. SoPay has a total market cap of $0.00 and $589,523.00 worth of SoPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SoPay has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SoPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, CoinEx and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00260479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00152467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034846 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SoPay Token Profile

SoPay’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for SoPay is sopay.org/en.

Buying and Selling SoPay

SoPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

