Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Receives $67.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.74.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $25,056.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,914.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $363,386.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,470 shares of company stock valued at $674,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,927,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $454,227,000 after buying an additional 443,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,832,599 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,764,000 after purchasing an additional 494,484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,651,542 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,441,000 after purchasing an additional 122,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,579 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,076,000 after purchasing an additional 328,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $207,785,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. 2,699,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

