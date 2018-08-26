SpaceCoin Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week (SPACE)

SpaceCoin (CURRENCY:SPACE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. SpaceCoin has a market cap of $93,043.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of SpaceCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SpaceCoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One SpaceCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00069545 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001068 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,070.58 or 3.30000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00070487 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About SpaceCoin

SpaceCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2015. SpaceCoin’s total supply is 23,985,977 coins. SpaceCoin’s official Twitter account is @space_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SpaceCoin’s official website is spacecoin.info.

SpaceCoin Coin Trading

SpaceCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

