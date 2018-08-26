Spark Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,603,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCKT. William Blair began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

