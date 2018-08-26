Spark Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 475.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,211,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,724 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,847,000. Tikehau Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $15,071,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,414,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 591,662 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $14,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.21. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $30.56.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. H & R Block had a net margin of 19.40% and a negative return on equity of 269.22%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. equities analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

