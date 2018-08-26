Spark Investment Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS)

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Basic Energy Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 60.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 560,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 16.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 163,202 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 44.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 168,703 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 38,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 91.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 108,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Basic Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.50 million. research analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Kern acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,415 and sold 5,400 shares valued at $58,569. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.72 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.