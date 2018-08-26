SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Position Decreased by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $107,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $126,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $114.16 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.06 and a 52-week high of $129.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.