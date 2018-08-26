Splunk (SPLK) PT Raised to $110.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. FIG Partners reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.54.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 1.81. Splunk has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $126.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 32,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $3,884,687.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Neustaetter sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $483,109.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,426 shares of company stock worth $8,319,665. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

