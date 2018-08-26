SSP Group (SSPG) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued an underperform rating and a GBX 600 ($7.67) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSPG. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank restated an equal weight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded SSP Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 685 ($8.76) to GBX 720 ($9.20) in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 760 ($9.71) to GBX 743 ($9.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 627.55 ($8.02).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 688.70 ($8.80) on Thursday. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 402.60 ($5.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 693 ($8.86).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

