Stage Stores Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (SSI)

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

Stage Stores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years. Stage Stores has a payout ratio of -17.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Stage Stores alerts:

SSI opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Stage Stores has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.29 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stage Stores will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

SSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Stage Stores from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Stage Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stage Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.