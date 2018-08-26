Stakenet (XSN) Reaches Market Cap of $14.25 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $45,648.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.02117424 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000458 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001332 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 80,467,288 coins and its circulating supply is 70,760,409 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

