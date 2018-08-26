Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 19,711 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,711 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 2.73% of Quaker Chemical worth $56,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of KWR stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a one year low of $133.91 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $221.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

In other news, VP D Jeffry Benoliel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $335,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,400.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph A. Berquist sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $85,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,042 shares of company stock worth $855,556 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.