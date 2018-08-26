Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $69.47 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.12% of Chubb worth $69,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,545,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,177,696,000 after buying an additional 339,028 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 23,004,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,362,000 after buying an additional 11,169,592 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,976,000 after buying an additional 488,028 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,415,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,652,000 after buying an additional 345,607 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,682,000 after buying an additional 504,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 and have sold 1,048 shares valued at $138,338. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.09.

Shares of CB stock opened at $135.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $123.96 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.