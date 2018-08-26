Stars Group (TSG) & Wix.Com (WIX) Head to Head Comparison

Stars Group (NASDAQ: WIX) and Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Stars Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Wix.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stars Group and Wix.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stars Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wix.Com 0 5 11 1 2.76

Stars Group currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.22%. Wix.Com has a consensus price target of $100.27, indicating a potential downside of 6.16%. Given Stars Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stars Group is more favorable than Wix.Com.

Profitability

This table compares Stars Group and Wix.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stars Group 3.01% 23.55% 8.68% Wix.Com -9.07% -104.11% -9.29%

Volatility & Risk

Stars Group has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.Com has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stars Group and Wix.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stars Group $1.31 billion 4.63 $259.23 million $2.25 12.38 Wix.Com $425.64 million 11.77 -$56.27 million ($1.00) -106.85

Stars Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wix.Com. Wix.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stars Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stars Group beats Wix.Com on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc. provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017. The Stars Group Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The company's principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment platform. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its users' Websites. In addition, the company provides Wix ShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers Wix Stores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an online appointment booking solution; Wix Hotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; Wix Music, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 119.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

