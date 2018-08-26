State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 9,200 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Atlassian worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atlassian by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 109,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 152.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 396,311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 27.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 834,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,197,000 after purchasing an additional 181,860 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Atlassian to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $86.11 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,230.14, a P/E/G ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 2.44.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

