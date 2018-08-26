State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,640 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,095 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of First Solar worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $29,159,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1,972.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,703 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 326,239 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 862,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,443,000 after purchasing an additional 311,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,889 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $94,467,000 after purchasing an additional 242,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $517,802,000 after purchasing an additional 213,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Vertical Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.85.

FSLR stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.19 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $165,646.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,352.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $220,052.69. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,893 shares of company stock worth $575,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.