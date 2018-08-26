State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Nuance Communications worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,050,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,984 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,609,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243,866 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $50,579,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $42,208,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 2,391,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after purchasing an additional 457,414 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $502.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.