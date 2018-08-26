State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 4,600 Shares of Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Foundation Medicine were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMI. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $10,721,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $8,489,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $8,292,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $8,033,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foundation Medicine stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Foundation Medicine Inc has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $137.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Foundation Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other news, CEO Troy Cox sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $191,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roche Holdings Inc purchased 16,221,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.00 per share, with a total value of $2,222,280,699.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,515. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

