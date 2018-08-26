State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 146.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,122 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Store Capital by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Store Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Store Capital by 145.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after purchasing an additional 962,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Store Capital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

STOR opened at $28.67 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Store Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.