State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $2.62 Million in 51job, Inc. (JOBS) Stock

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 34.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,403,000 after purchasing an additional 442,002 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth $6,260,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 27.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

51job stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.17. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

