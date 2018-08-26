Steris (STE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris (NYSE:STE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “A tough competitive landscape and currency headwinds continue to pose threats to STERIS. Moreover, customer consolidation is a concern for the company. However, STERIS exited first-quarter fiscal 2019 on a promising note. We are also encouraged by the favorable underlying market trends along with new product and service offerings. The company's strong organic growth across Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Applied Sterilization Technologies and Life Sciences segments also buoys optimism. Further, growth in free cash flow reserve is indicative of the company’s cash balance strength. The company has also made certain divestments and organizational changes, which are expected to better suit its operations. Over the past three months, STERIS has been outperforming its industry.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.86.

Steris stock opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. Steris has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $117.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Steris had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Steris will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In other Steris news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $297,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $148,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,592 shares of company stock worth $4,305,521. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the second quarter worth $116,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the second quarter worth $121,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth $140,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

