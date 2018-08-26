Stevens Capital Management LP Has $2.66 Million Position in PVH Corp (PVH)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,859 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 5.4% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PVH by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,253,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth about $1,207,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth about $11,142,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 232,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,187,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH opened at $154.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $120.91 and a twelve month high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $174.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $179.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.16.

In related news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $180,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,739 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.