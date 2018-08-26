Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of PBF Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF opened at $49.80 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBF. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.