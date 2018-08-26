Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 43,630 CSX Co. (CSX)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $123,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 150.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 53.27%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $72.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.