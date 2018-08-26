Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Position in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,484 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,658,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 692,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $18.99 on Friday. WPX Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPX. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

