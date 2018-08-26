Stifel Financial (SF) versus Gamco Investors (GBL) Financial Survey

Stifel Financial (NYSE: GBL) and Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

This table compares Stifel Financial and Gamco Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 7.97% 13.91% 1.79% Gamco Investors 24.59% -141.26% 72.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stifel Financial and Gamco Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stifel Financial presently has a consensus price target of $76.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.60%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Gamco Investors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stifel Financial and Gamco Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $2.93 billion 1.33 $182.87 million $3.99 13.70 Gamco Investors $360.52 million 2.09 $77.80 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Gamco Investors.

Dividends

Stifel Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Gamco Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Stifel Financial pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gamco Investors has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamco Investors has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Stifel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Gamco Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Stifel Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Gamco Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Gamco Investors on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also manages and participates in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.