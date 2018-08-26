Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Price Target to $245.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $244.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $241.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $187.96 and a 52-week high of $261.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.57, for a total value of $2,731,213.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,794 shares in the company, valued at $96,918,972.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.53, for a total transaction of $880,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,294 shares in the company, valued at $95,655,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,432 shares of company stock worth $20,206,877. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,599,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,856,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

