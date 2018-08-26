Strs Ohio Has $2.14 Million Stake in WestRock Co (WRK)

Strs Ohio grew its position in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. WestRock Co has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that WestRock Co will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 65.65%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens set a $63.00 target price on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

