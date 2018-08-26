Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,555 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8,150.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 668,045 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 659,948 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6,420.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 615,107 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 605,674 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,960,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 669.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,594 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 223,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14,420.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210,262 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 208,814 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $116.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $742.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $103.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.21.

In other Citrix Systems news, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $227,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,417 shares in the company, valued at $16,708,463.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $1,058,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,423,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,384 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

