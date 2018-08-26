Sun Life Financial INC Acquires Shares of 13,260 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC)

Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 509,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $12,422,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $11,719,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 91.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 968,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 461,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 165.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 391,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Cooper acquired 2,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on Pilgrim’s Pride and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.43). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

