SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.40 Million

Analysts expect SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to announce $31.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full-year sales of $150.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $156.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $338.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $357.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDE. Zacks Investment Research raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

SNDE opened at $5.25 on Friday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

