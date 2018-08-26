SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Holdings Reduced by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,291 shares during the quarter. SunTrust Banks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. owned 0.05% of SunTrust Banks worth $16,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STI. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2,085.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 138.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 114.3% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 52.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 8,334.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of SunTrust Banks to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

STI stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

SunTrust Banks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $182,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $449,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

