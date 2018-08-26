Swiss National Bank Acquires 16,400 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.57% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $72,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $203,000. TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,334.1% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

