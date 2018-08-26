Swiss National Bank Acquires 36,200 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Palo Alto Networks worth $68,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,475.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 107.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10,260.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,340,130.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,778,031.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $5,983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 173,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,591,073.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,910 shares of company stock worth $15,307,149 and sold 242,662 shares worth $49,447,386. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $225.43 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $126.82 and a 52-week high of $226.71.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $567.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.79 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Gabelli lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.53.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

