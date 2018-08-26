Swiss National Bank Has $63.60 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of SBA Communications worth $63,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $156.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $140.62 and a one year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.68). SBA Communications had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $20,897,421.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,210.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $6,166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,756 shares in the company, valued at $41,431,424.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,412 shares of company stock worth $42,674,675. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.