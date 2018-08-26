Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 997,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,279 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $33,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 454.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 112,267 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 21.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 936,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 157,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In related news, Director Roy A. Guthrie purchased 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,351.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

