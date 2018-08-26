Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (SGYP) Short Interest Up 4.3% in August

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,629,834 shares, an increase of 4.3% from the July 31st total of 56,199,175 shares. Currently, 23.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,685,089 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.8 days.

Shares of SGYP opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 652.66% and a negative net margin of 430.21%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. equities analysts forecast that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGYP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGYP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 172,236 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin based gastrointestinal platform that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.

