Synthetic Biologics Inc (SYN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the July 31st total of 3,384,614 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,883 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SYN stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.54% of Synthetic Biologics worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

