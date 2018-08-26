Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 97,545 Cowen Inc Class A (COWN)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen Inc Class A (NASDAQ:COWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Cowen Inc Class A at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen Inc Class A by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,078,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,430,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Cowen Inc Class A by 28.4% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 693,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 153,241 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Cowen Inc Class A by 40.5% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 540,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 155,807 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cowen Inc Class A by 16.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Cowen Inc Class A by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 474,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 86,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

COWN stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cowen Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Cowen Inc Class A (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Cowen Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cowen Inc Class A news, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,629,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $60,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,650,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,680 shares of company stock worth $403,909. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cowen Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Cowen Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Cowen Inc Class A in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Cowen Group, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

