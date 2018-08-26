Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Position in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 39,602 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,319,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,126,000 after purchasing an additional 242,331 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 344,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. PBF Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $51.42.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

