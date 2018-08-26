Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 12,875 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Crocs worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,547 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 74,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,498,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 20,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $416,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CROX stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26. Crocs had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.