Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 175,690 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,690 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $688,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $174,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $338,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 972,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.92.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Genworth Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.