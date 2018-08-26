TagCoin Achieves Market Cap of $258,882.00 (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. TagCoin has a market cap of $258,882.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TagCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TagCoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TagCoin Profile

TAG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TagCoin

TagCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

